Omega Seiki Mobility joins hands with IGDTUW to set up centre of excellence, R&D centre

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has joined hands with Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) to set up a centre of excellence and an R&D (research and development) centre, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the alliance, OSM will work on design, simulation, testing, product development, prototyping and production of automotive components and full vehicle development for EVs, battery packs and telematics, among others, with the IGDTUW students.

The company will also work with the students in designing, developing and sample manufacturing a racing car model for contesting in various competitions globally, the company said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the two partners, with the collaboration primarily aimed at developing and setting up a state-of-the-art testing lab and equipment and EV battery charging, OSM said.

Omega Seiki Mobility believes in creating sustainable mobility solutions with an integrated approach of connecting automobiles and the society, it said.

It added that the brand's focus is to eventually create a clean ecosystem with eco-friendly, safe and congestion-free mobility.

OSM founder and Chairman Uday Narang said, ''Our association with IGDTUW is a step forward towards building a brighter future for women engineers. OSM's state-of-the-art R&D centre is offering internship opportunities to deserving students from the Institute.'' He added that a combination of their educational capabilities and real-life experiences at OSM will create wonders in the EV (electric vehicle) industry and this will further encourage young women engineers to be part of the electric revolution.

Partnering with the best premier university will not only contribute to India but to the whole world, through excellence in scientific and technical education and research, which will ultimately serve as a treasured resource for industry and society as a whole, Narang said.

IGDTUW Vice-Chancellor Amita Dev said the collaboration between OSM and IGDTUW will reinforce the research and development in the field of EV technology.

''This collaboration will be promising in the development of a state-of-the-art curriculum in the field of the latest automotive and mobility technology,'' said Dev.

