Goa receives over 74,000 doses of Covaxin to inoculate 15-18 age group

The Goa government on Thursday received the first consignment of Covaxin doses to inoculate over 74,000 children in the age group of 15 to 18 years against COVID-19.

Talking to PTI, state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said the first lot of 74,200 Covaxin doses arrived in the state during the day.

“The vaccines will be administered to children between 15 and 18 years of age from January 3,” the official said.

In order to cover maximum number of children, the state education department has been roped in to ensure that children are administered the vaccine on campuses of educational institutions, he said.

A team of nurses will visit schools to vaccinate students after taking a written consent from parents, the official said, adding that the second dose of the vaccine will be given after a gap of 28 days. Goa has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last couple of days. The coastal state had recorded 170 new infections on Wednesday, with the positivity touching 5.25 per cent.

