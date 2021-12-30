Left Menu

Goa receives over 74,000 doses of Covaxin to inoculate 15-18 age group

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-12-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 18:43 IST
Goa receives over 74,000 doses of Covaxin to inoculate 15-18 age group
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government on Thursday received the first consignment of Covaxin doses to inoculate over 74,000 children in the age group of 15 to 18 years against COVID-19.

Talking to PTI, state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said the first lot of 74,200 Covaxin doses arrived in the state during the day.

“The vaccines will be administered to children between 15 and 18 years of age from January 3,” the official said.

In order to cover maximum number of children, the state education department has been roped in to ensure that children are administered the vaccine on campuses of educational institutions, he said.

A team of nurses will visit schools to vaccinate students after taking a written consent from parents, the official said, adding that the second dose of the vaccine will be given after a gap of 28 days. Goa has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last couple of days. The coastal state had recorded 170 new infections on Wednesday, with the positivity touching 5.25 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021