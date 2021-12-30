Bullet pierces TN boy's head, undergoes surgery

A bullet fired from a shooting range off Narthamalai here pierced the head of a 11-year-old boy on Thursday, leaving him severely injured and he was rushed to a hospital, police said.

The boy, identified as Pugazhendhi, was hit while he was standing in front of his grandparent's house at Ammachathiram village near the shooting range, district police said.

A senior state police official told PTI that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and enquiries are on to find out where and what went wrong.

''A single bullet got lodged into his head,'' he said answering a question and when asked if the bullet was fired by Central Industrial Security Force personnel for training, the official declined to confirm it.

The distance between the shooting range, from where the bullet emerged and the location of the victim boy was about 1.5 kilometres, the official said.

Following the incident, the boy was rushed to a state-run hospital and was later shifted to the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital, about 60 kilometers from here.

A top surgeon of the hospital told PTI that the boy underwent surgery and the bullet has been removed from the cerebellum. When he was brought to the hospital, he was unconscious as the injury was severe and following surgery by a team of neuro-surgeons he has been admitted to the neuro-intensive care unit. The boy continues to be treated and monitored, he said. The district authorities have reportedly asked the officials in charge of the shooting range to suspend operations.

