Offline classes in PTU to be held online due to National Youth festival

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 19:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@PEC.Pondicherry)
Puducherry Technological University being chosen as one of the venues for the 25th National Youth Festival from January 12 to 16, all offline classes would be conducted online from January 5 to 20, a top official said. The Registrar of the University said in a release that the entire campus would be under the control of the territorial government during this period. Wardens of hostels had also been requested to direct all students to vacate them.

The Controller of Examinations of the University has also been requested to reschedule the examinations to hold them after January 20 in case the examinations have been scheduled between January 5 and 20.

The Technological University was inaugurated by Vice President M Venkiah Naidu on September 14 during his two day visit to Puducherry. It was set up after upgrading the Puducherry government sponsored Engineering College and is the first State sponsored University here, though there is a Central sector here.

The National Youth Festival being held for the first time in Puducherry would associate students and youth from different parts of the country. Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam had said recently that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also attend the festival.

The commencement of the festival synchronises with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on January12.

