Left Menu

Air officer in charge of IAF Administration interacts with AFAC personnel

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-12-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 19:34 IST
Air officer in charge of IAF Administration interacts with AFAC personnel
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal V P S Rana , Air Officer-in-Charge Administration, Air Headquarters, New Delhi and Commodore Commandant of Air Force Administrative College (AFAC), here, interacted with the college personnel and reviewed various upcoming infrastructure projects, an official release said on Thursday.

Rana was on a three-day visit to the college from December 28 and presented with an impressive ceremonial Guard of Honour on his arrival, the release said.

He was received by Air Commodore Rajnish Verma, AFAC Commandant, Rana was appreciative of the progress made and complimented the staff for their continued efforts towards the quest for excellence in training and exhorted everyone to scale further heights, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021