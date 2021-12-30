Assam eyes vaccinating 15-18 age group by first week of March

The Assam government on Thursday announced that it will start vaccinating students in the 15-18 age group from January 3.

As per an official order, the exercise to vaccinate all the students in the age group of 15-18 will be completed by the first week of March.

''The vaccination drive will start from 3rd January 2022 and shall initially cover students within the age group of 15 years to 18 years,'' Education Department Principal Secretary B Kalyan Chakravarty said in the order.

The Inspectors of Schools of all districts were instructed to select at least 10 schools in smaller districts and 15-20 in bigger ones to start the vaccination drive on Monday.

''The Additional Deputy Commissioners (i/c education) of the respective districts will supervise the conduct of the vaccination drive in a flawless manner in coordination with the Inspector of Schools,'' the order stated.

Besides, the Headmaster and Principals shall encourage the students to motivate their parents to take the second dose of the vaccine if not done earlier.

The Inspectors of Schools will also ensure that the students of private schools and venture schools are covered in this exercise, the order mentioned.

It further said that the Inspectors of Schools shall also collect the list of junior colleges, polytechnics, technical institutions in their respective districts for the vaccination drive.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) data, a total of 3,73,82,577 doses of vaccines have been administered to people above 18 years in Assam. This includes 2,17,21,026 first doses and 1,56,61,551 second doses.

