WB Edu Minister tweets satirical poetry to take a jibe at Dhankhar

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday tweeted a satirical Bengali poem by noted poet Sukumar Ray to take a jibe at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar without naming him.

Basu, a well-known playwright, posted eight stanzas of 'Lorai Khyapa' (Fight Crazy), a satirical poem by Ray, father of noted film-maker Satyajit Ray, in which the poet humourously narrates the antics of `Pagla Jagai' (Madcap Jagai) who often vents his ire over one issue or the other.

The poem goes on to relate how `Jagai' at times jumps out of his chair in a fit of rage to rave and rant and then threatens to carry on his fierce fight against one and all.

His post has two Bengali words at the top -''prosongo anumodan'' (subject - approval) indicating the flagging by Dhankhar earlier in the day on the lack of approval by the Chancellor to appointment of Vice Chancellors.

Roy who passed away at the young age of 40 in 1923, was a pioneer of the `nonsense or gibberish poetry genre' in Bengali language and is often compared to Lewis Carol of the `Alice in Wonderland' fame. He had also started a famous children's magazine called `Sandesh'.

Dhankhar, who shares an acrimonious relation with the TMC government in the state ever since he took over office in July, 2019, has alleged that approval for appointment of VCs in state universities was without his approval or in defiance of his orders and demanded an explanation from the higher education department on the matter.

Basu had in the past advocated stopping the practice of the governor being the chancellor of state universities and appointing a scholar to the titular office instead.

Vice-chancellors 'Council general secretary Subiresh Bhattacharya told PTI ''We had all been duly appointed as per the Act drafted by the state government in the past. If someone comments without knowing the Act, that is his problem.'' Bhattacharya, who is also the VC of North Bengal University, said the VCs Council will not ''react to what someone says''.

The West Bengal State Universities (Terms and Conditions of Service of the Vice Chancellor & the Manner and Procedure of Official Communication) Rules, 2019 introduced to the West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Act, 2017 had abolished the chancellor’s secretariat and reduced the role of the chancellor in selection and appointment of vice-chancellors.

It also took away his power to convene meeting of the highest bodies of the universities or take action against vice-chancellors.

