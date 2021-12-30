Left Menu

About 27 lakh income tax returns filed on Thursday, total FY21 filing crosses 5.36 cr: I-T dept

Over 5.36 crore income tax returns for the financial year March 2021 have been filed so far, with about 27 lakh returns filed on Thursday alone as the compliance deadline neared, the I-T department said.

The extended deadline for individuals to file income tax (I-T) returns ends on December 31.

''More than 5.34 crore income tax returns for AY 2021-22 filed till 8 pm today. This includes 24.39 lakh #ITRs filed today itself with 2.79 lakh #ITRs filed in the last one hour,'' the department tweeted.

The total ITR count further increased to 5.36 crore till 9 pm with the addition of 2,58,176 more filing in the last one hour, a senior tax official said.

For the financial year 2019-20, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.

