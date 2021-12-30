Saharanpur: Probe ordered over allegations of faulty cataract surgeries

The authorities here ordered a probe after over 20 people complained of loss of vision allegedly after undergoing cataract surgery at the district hospital. Saharanpur Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjeev Manglik said a five-member team will investigate the matter and submit its report by January 5.

On December 2 and 3, 30 people had undergone the procedure at the hospital during a camp held by the Health Department, following which 27 of them complained of swelling in eyes and loss of vision. Manglik said action will be taken on the basis of the probe report.

