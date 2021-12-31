Whether Governor's recommendation to give D-Lit to Kovind rejected by Ker govt, asks Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (PTI): Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday sought to know whether Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had recommended to confer Kerala University's honorary D.Lit to President Ram Nath Kovind and whether it was rejected by its vice chancellor as per the direction of the Left government in the state. He also wanted to know whether this was the matter which the Governor had pointed out that there were disputes between him and the government even over the issues affecting the country's dignity.

Asking six questions to Khan and the government over the recent disputes between them, the leader urged the duo to give a reply at the earliest to clear doubts prevailing among people regarding this.

Chennithala also urged the Governor to reveal all factual matters regarding this and convince people of the state.

''It is learnt that the Governor, in his capacity as the chancellor of the university, has recommended to give honorary D-Lit to the president of the country. But, we came to know that, the Vice Chancellor forwarded it to the government,'' he said.

They (government) should make it clear on what basis that the government had taken the decision to reject the Governor's recommendation, he said adding that it was an unprecedented crisis in the history of the state. He asked on what statute that the vice chancellor had handed over the chancellor's recommendation on the D.Lit to the government and whether he had submitted it to the university syndicate and the senate for approval as per the procedure. Stating that it was the prerogative of the university to confer the honorary D.Lit, the Congress leader also alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was making undue interference in varsities' autonomous powers.

Khan, who is at loggerheads with the state government over alleged political interference in the functioning of the Universities, on Thursday said he was even ready to transfer the powers of chancellor to the Higher Education Minister, who is also the pro chancellor of the Universities.

''I am not interested in being the symbolic head of the universities'', he said adding that it was not possible for him to work as chancellor under this atmosphere. The Governor earlier had said he had ceased to function as chancellor from December 8 and his office must have forwarded to the state government, a notice served to the chancellor by the Kerala High Court on a plea challenging reappointment of the Kannur University vice chancellor. Criticising Khan, the opposition Congress had said that his stand not to continue as the Chancellor of universities in the state was ''illegal'' and he was not supposed to talk like a child.

