Left Menu

Training program inaugurated by Women unity SHG federation

The training program is inaugurated by Shri Thongkholun Baite, Director MSME Development Institute, Ministry of Micro Small Medium Enterprise, Govt. of India at Chothe village. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 15:24 IST
Training program inaugurated by Women unity SHG federation
The training will be conducted for three months or so in taking a consultative with the Weavers Service Centre under State ministry of Textile which will start for 2 week of January 2022. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)
  • Country:
  • India

The training program was inaugurated by Women unity SHG federation (WUSF) at Chothe Village, Churachandpur, Manipur. The Skill Development up gradation Training Program and Capacity Building training program is organised in collaboration with MSME Development Institute (DI), Imphal, Manipur.

The training program is inaugurated by Shri Thongkholun Baite, Director MSME Development Institute, Ministry of Micro Small Medium Enterprise, Govt. of India at Chothe village. The meeting was conducted by Mercy SHG Dimdailong village.

Inauguration of the processing unit and training was also conducted at the same time, followed by a ribbon cutting of the training banner by Shri. Thongkholun Baite, Director, MSME Development Institute. The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Thaojatra Chothe, Chief of Chothe Village, Church Elders, CdCRMS Churachandpur officials, and SHG Federation.

The training will be conducted for three months or so in taking a consultative with the Weavers Service Centre under State ministry of Textile which will start for 2 weeks of January 2022. He also emphasis on how textile can grow rapidly for Income earning among SHG, all training to be conducted for the Weaving, Tailoring, Training cum Production Centre and will also be taught Financial Management& functioning as FPO.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021