Training program inaugurated by Women unity SHG federation

The training program was inaugurated by Women unity SHG federation (WUSF) at Chothe Village, Churachandpur, Manipur. The Skill Development up gradation Training Program and Capacity Building training program is organised in collaboration with MSME Development Institute (DI), Imphal, Manipur.

The training program is inaugurated by Shri Thongkholun Baite, Director MSME Development Institute, Ministry of Micro Small Medium Enterprise, Govt. of India at Chothe village. The meeting was conducted by Mercy SHG Dimdailong village.

Inauguration of the processing unit and training was also conducted at the same time, followed by a ribbon cutting of the training banner by Shri. Thongkholun Baite, Director, MSME Development Institute. The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Thaojatra Chothe, Chief of Chothe Village, Church Elders, CdCRMS Churachandpur officials, and SHG Federation.

The training will be conducted for three months or so in taking a consultative with the Weavers Service Centre under State ministry of Textile which will start for 2 weeks of January 2022. He also emphasis on how textile can grow rapidly for Income earning among SHG, all training to be conducted for the Weaving, Tailoring, Training cum Production Centre and will also be taught Financial Management& functioning as FPO.

