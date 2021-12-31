Left Menu

Hindu Munnani against temples open at midnight for New Year

Hindu Munnani on Friday condemned the Tamil Nadu government for its decision to keep open temples at midnight to celebrate the New Year.

The Munnani State president Kadeshwara Subramanian, in a statement, said,'' There are separate, individual traditions, worship practice and special time to conduct and perform daily poojas in all the temples. The temples are opened during nights only on Shivaratri and Vaikunta Ekadasi days.'' Also, Hindu Makkal Purathipadai, a fringe outfit, petitioned the HR and CE Department condemning the decision to open the temples at midnight. A few members of the outfit covered their eyes with black cloths while handing over the petition.

