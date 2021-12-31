Education ministry to launch 100-day Reading Campaign on Jan 1

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching a 100 days Reading Campaign ‘Padhe Bharat’ on Saturday to improve learning levels of students, according to officials. The campaign marks an important step to improve learning levels of students as it develops creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary and the ability to express both verbally and in writing. It helps children to relate to their surroundings and real life situation, they said. ''Children studying in Balvatika to class 8 will be part of this campaign. The reading campaign will be organised for 100 days (14 weeks) starting from January 1 to April 10, 2022. The reading campaign aims to have participation of all stakeholders at national and state level including children, teachers, parents, community, educational administrators etc,'' a senior education ministry official said.

''The 100 days campaign will be continued for 14 weeks and one activity per week per group has been designed with the focus on making reading enjoyable and build lifelong association with the joy of reading. A comprehensive guideline on the Reading Campaign with age appropriate weekly calendar of activities has been prepared and shared with states and union territories,'' he added. The official explained that the activities can be done by children with the help of teachers, parents, peers, siblings or other family members. ''In order to make the campaign effective, the activities designed have been kept simple and enjoyable so that these can also be easily conducted with the materials and resources available at home and with the help of parents, peers and siblings, in case the schools are closed,” he said.

