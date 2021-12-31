Left Menu

Maha: Coaching class teacher booked for sexually harassing student in Latur

The alleged incident took place on December 26, when the accused teacher called the 15-year-old girl to his office and told her she looks beautiful and asked her to keep coming to his office early before the classes started, an official said.Based on a complaint lodged by the girls mother, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, he said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 31-12-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 20:20 IST
An offence was registered against a 49-year-old teacher of a private coaching class for allegedly sexually harassing a student in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Friday. The alleged incident took place on December 26, when the accused teacher called the 15-year-old girl to his office and told her she looks beautiful and asked her to keep coming to his office early before the classes started, an official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. The accused man was sent to a government hospital for a medical check-up and admitted there, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

