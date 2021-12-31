Left Menu

Gujarat: AIIMS Rajkot commences operations from Khandheri campus

Exactly one year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) near Rajkot city in Gujarat, the premier health facility on Friday announced it had commenced Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) services.

The PM had laid the foundation stone for the facility, located in Khandheri village near Rajkot city, some 215 kilometres from here, through video conferencing on December 31 last year.

''In accordance with the concept of early operationalization, AIIMS Rajkot commenced OPD operations in 12 departments from today. The OPD has begun from the permanent campus of AIIMS near Khandheri,'' said a release.

The 12 departments include general medicine, general surgery, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Pediatrics, Radiology and Orthopedics, and dentistry would also begin in a few days, it said.

''OPD registration will begin at 8:30 am every day, and patients will be checked from 9 am to 2 am. For the convenience of patients, the district administration will start bus service from various locations to AIIMS Rajkot,'' the release informed.

A concessional pharmacy store called AMRIT Pharmacy, an SBI ATM, diagnostic labs for bio-chemistry, pathology and microbiology, and a canteen have also begun operations, it said.

Using 'Swasthya App' of AIIMS Rajkot, patients can book their appointment online and also get lab reports, and registration charge is Rs 10 for one year for unlimited visits, it said.

''An SMS facility is being integrated in the mobile app. In 15 to 20 days, the payment facility will be integrated in Swasthya App. Thereafter, patients can also make payments for their visits and diagnostic tests. The In Patient Department (IPD) may commence from July, 2022,'' the release said.

