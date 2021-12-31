Left Menu

Maha resident doctors continue strike over recruitment demands

Resident doctors in Maharashtra continued their stir on Friday demanding recruitment of non-academic junior residents equal to the number of residents in colleges.Avinash Dahiphale, president of Central Maharashtra State Resident Doctors Association MARD, said this will ensure patient care is not hampered in view of the COVID-19 case surge.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:20 IST
Avinash Dahiphale, president of Central Maharashtra State Resident Doctors Association (MARD), said this will ensure patient care is not hampered in view of the COVID-19 case surge.

Avinash Dahiphale, president of Central Maharashtra State Resident Doctors Association (MARD), said this will ensure patient care is not hampered in view of the COVID-19 case surge. “We will request DMER to issue one notification starting recruitment of non- academic JRs equal to the number of residents in that particular college so that patient care would not get hampered amidst Omicron- Covid cases surge. We are still on strike until our demands get fulfilled,” a release from the doctors' association said.

Meanwhile, resident doctors in Delhi, who have been protesting over the delay in NEET-PG counseling for two weeks, called of their strike on Friday following assurances from the Union government.

The stir by Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) was called off at 12 noon, it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

