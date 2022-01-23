UP to set up 'Vedic Paint' factories in four districts

A "Vedic Paint" will be soon be manufactured in four places in Uttar Pradesh, an official from Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said on Sunday. The commission's Varanasi director DS Bhati told PTI that units will be set up at Barabanki, Varanasi, Ballia, and Meerut to manufacture the paint. He said the paint is different from usual ones as it does not contain any chemical, is made from "natural" sources, and is just as durable as the other paints.

He also said it costs less than other paints available in the market. Bhati was attending the 'Magh Mela', being held here, to oversee the Varanasi exhibition. He said at present two types of "Vedic" paints - white and distemper -- are under manufacture at Jaipur's Sanganer under a pilot project. He said the commission is also trying to bring the paint in other colours soon and is conducting a research on their design.

