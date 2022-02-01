YouTuber 'Hindustani Bhau' arrested over students' protest near Maha minister's residence in Mumbai
Mumbai Police have arrested YouTuber Hindustani Bhau alias Vikas Fhatak and one more person in connection with a protest by students near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad here, an official said on Tuesday. The YouTuber had uploaded a video on a social media platform in which he appealed to students to take part in a protest outside the residence of Gaikwad, the official said.
Mumbai Police have arrested YouTuber 'Hindustani Bhau' alias Vikas Fhatak and one more person in connection with a protest by students near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad here, an official said on Tuesday. The police took the action against the 41-year-old YouTuber after it emerged that he had asked students to assemble in Dharavi area of Mumbai near Gaikwad's residence on Monday to demand the cancellation of offline exams for classes 10 and 12 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
The police also arrested Ikrar Khan Wakhar Khan (25) for his alleged role in the students' protest, the official said.
A case was registered against the two accused at Dharavi police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including for unlawful assembly, rioting, abetting an offence, and negligent/malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (in view of the COVID-19 pandemic).
They have also been booked under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the Disaster Management Act and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, the official said. The YouTuber had uploaded a video on a social media platform in which he appealed to students to take part in a protest outside the residence of Gaikwad, the official said. A large number of students had gathered outside the minister's home on Monday, following which police responded with a mild baton charge to stop them.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone V, Pranay Ashok had on Monday said action will be taken as per the law against anyone responsible for instigating students.
Hindustani Bhau, who participated in reality TV show ''Bigg Boss 13'', is popular for his videos that are marked by the unique delivery of slang words through which he mainly targets Pakistan and other YouTubers from the neighbouring country.
