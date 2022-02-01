Left Menu

Literature has now reached all levels of society: Academician

PTI | Latur | Updated: 01-02-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 10:06 IST
Literature has now reached all levels of society: Academician
  • Country:
  • India

Literature works to connect people and while it was limited to a specific class in the past, the scope of literature has now gone up and it has reached all levels of society, academician Dr Janardan Waghmare has said.

Waghmare, the founder vice chancellor of the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, was speaking on Monday at the inauguration of the 95th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan's office at Maharashtra Udayagiri College.

The college, located at Udgir in Latur, will be the venue of the literary meet to be held from April 22 to 24 this year.

Waghmare said since Udgir is the city of literature and revolutionaries, the literary meet here will serve as an intellectual feast for the audience. A discussion also needs to be organised during the event on problems being faced by women and Muslim Marathi literature, he said.

Noted litterateur Dr Suryanarayan Ransubhe said the Sahitya Sammelan is a great opportunity to promote the importance of words and books among readers. Maharashtra Education Society president Basavaraj Patil Nagaralkar said they also intend to organise various special activities for children during the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022