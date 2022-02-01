Unacademy Sets up First-of-its-Kind Grievance Redressal Council

• Unacademy Grievance Redressal Council (UGRC) to be Chaired by Dr. Rajan Saxena • Access to UGRC to be open to all subscribers, learners accessing free content, and general users • Internal redressal panel consists of members from various functions; headed by a Senior Executive • Complaint categories under the purview of UGRC to include Educator conduct, content on the platform, and consumer grievances Unacademy, India's largest learning platform*, today announced the formation of 'Unacademy Grievance Redressal Council' (UGRC), a first of its kind initiative in the EdTech industry in India. The council will be chaired by Dr. Rajan Saxena, a prominent academician, and a retired Vice-Chancellor.

UGRC will provide a three-tiered redressal system, with external independent oversight, and will be open to everyone, irrespective of whether they are paid subscribers, learners accessing Unacademy's free content, or general users. The categories of complaints under the purview of UGRC include those related to content on the Unacademy platform, the conduct of Educators, as well as consumer grievances. The initiative not just aligns with recent Government advisories, and guidelines under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, but takes it further by including non-users within its scope.

"Unacademy has always ensured it conducts business with the highest ethical standards, and in a manner that is transparent for everyone. Being in the education space, we understand the far-reaching impact we have on the nation's progress, and so with UGRC, we aim to set the governance benchmark even higher by expanding its scope significantly. I welcome Dr. Saxena and look forward to working with him to make this a highly efficient and trust-building system," said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder, and CEO, Unacademy Group.

An internal redressal panel consisting of members from various functions, and headed by a Senior Unacademy Executive, will be set up under UGRC to decide on escalations, take remedial steps, and communicate effectively with complainants. As Chair, Dr. Saxena would be responsible for setting the direction of UGRC, ensuring adherence to set rules, and representing UGRC in relevant forums.

Dr. Saxena is a well-known academic, writer, and management expert. He is a former Vice-Chancellor of NMIMS Deemed to be University, a former Director of Indian Institute of Management, Indore, S.P. Jain Institute of Management, and ICFAI Gurgaon. He has authored 'Marketing Management, which is a prescribed text on the subject in many Indian Universities. He has served on various Government committees, representing industry associations like AIMA, and FICCI.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Saxena said, "The past few years have witnessed a phenomenal rise of online education in India, ensuring access to affordable and quality content for every learner. As the industry grows further, it is important to put in place the right governance mechanisms to safeguard stakeholder interests. With UGRC, Unacademy is setting the benchmark and taking a very forward-looking step in this direction, and I am delighted to be joining as Chair of UGRC." About Unacademy Group Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy is India's largest learning platform with a growing network of 60,000+ registered Educators and over 62 million Learners. With education being imparted in 14 Indian languages to learners across 10,000 cities, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. Unacademy Group comprises Unacademy, Graphy, Relevel, and CodeChef.

*Source: The Indian Edtech Story: Q1 2021 Round-Up by Markelytics

