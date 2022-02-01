How Can Teachers Use Microlearning To Fuel Learning?

Microlearning Is an Effective Tool for Teachers. How?

Our brain is the most complex organ in the body. Researchers are still trying to find out the working of a learning brain. The way it consumes knowledge is still a mystery. Recent studies state that students tend to learn better with spread out learning. Popularly known as the spacing effect, it is one of the techniques involved in microlearning.

What Is Microlearning?

Microlearning is a pedagogical practice of breaking learning into small fragments of information. The short attention span of children plays a great role here. It is widely used in private schools in Chennai, like Babaji Vidhyashram School. Flashcards are a classic example of how frequent reminders work best while learning. Bite-sized lessons help absorb information and retain it for a longer duration. Microlearning achieves better learning through:

Repeating information at intervals

Turning attention to important concepts

You can consider microlearning for teaching as the learning environment shifts to a remote pattern with the pandemic. In this article, we have consolidated a few ways which make microlearning a great success. Let us see how it increases student engagement and how it benefits them.

Benefits of Microlearning for Today's Students

Microlearning improves a student's learning outcomes by:

Improving participation or engagement

Increasing retention and absorption

Utilising time effectively

Increasing learning efficiency

Significance of Microlearning With Online Sessions

When microlearning is a part of e-learning, updating the contents becomes easy. It saves effort and time. In general, microlearning uses diversified methods to teach a single topic. Hence, students understand the concept easily. The other advantage of microlearning is that it helps students learn through any mode (hybrid, at school, or remote). But, with an online platform, teachers will find reviewing easy. They can see who accessed the study materials and track their progress. Setting up a thirty-minute study session with breaks is the best approach to microlearning. Therefore, teachers should upload the study materials to online learning platforms as an initial step. Most importantly, adding educational games between sessions will help children focus better. Eventually, it will make them master the topic effortlessly at a fast pace.

Microlearning Is Preventing Student Burnout Syndrome. How?

As studies become more complex, students often tend to break out once they reach their saturation point. Microlearning constantly reminds the student of concepts. Learning repeatedly at intervals will let them synthesise the acquired data. Eventually, it will help students connect the dots in the ongoing subject. Thus, microlearning is the best means to combat burnout syndrome. It does not cause any strain on the brain and reduces stress. Being a solution to exhaustive overload in students, who will not want to follow it? Thus, IB board schools in Chennai, like International Village School, have started incorporating it into their education system.

Ways to Enhance Microlearning

Chunking Lessons Increase Retention

Familiarity accelerates learning. Students will be able to connect main ideas faster when they already know about the topic. Teachers can make short sessions of the key ideas as the first step before going deep into a subject. As students become familiar with the main concepts, they will understand the intricate details faster. By doing so, the students will remember and retain the key concepts.

Minimise Cognitive Load

The syllabus can be overwhelming for a few students. The curriculum might require students to perform tasks everyday. This leads to student burnout as a result of cognitive overload. Microlearning will solve this issue effortlessly. By dividing the lesson with one or two objectives, teachers can make it easy for students to comprehend. Other ways to make it a great success are to:

Break a long session into chunks

Organise the topics in the hierarchy

Instead of jumping from one topic to another, teachers have to figure out how to make the topic coherent. This will ensure that students don't lose interest and find it simple to understand. Teachers can make it easy by:

Encouraging students to take notes

Uploading learning materials to a learning platform

Quit Cramming

Cramming is usually practiced by most of the students, especially before their exams. As students manage to pass the test, they consider it a successful method. However, it is not true. Most of the time, students become stressed out, leading to forgetfulness. Evidence proves that spaced learning is an effective technique to retain information easily. How to do it successfully and break the cramming habit?

Take the online quiz at regular intervals

Try repeating concepts every week

Best Engagement Strategies

Microlearning involves various delivery formats. It can be:

Short video

Audio guide

Class discussion

Learning games

Online quiz

Brainstorming sessions

Guest lectures

Using different formats for a single topic will help students get an in-depth idea about the concept. Certain delivery methods will not work for kids. In that case, other teaching strategies might help them to understand. Therefore, microlearning is not only repeating information. It is more about making the concept reach the student in some form or another. However, the sessions must be short and should not be more than ten minutes. Remember that bite-sized learning makes it more effective. In order to make the students participate effectively, there are certain hacks.

Group discussions

Team quizzes

Interactive class sessions

End-note

As we come to an end about all the ways and strategies to enhance microlearning in students, there is no definite approach to it. Teachers can alter the methodologies to meet the needs of the student. Personalised microlearning techniques will be effective for kids who follow a different time track from their peers. Therefore, with an overview of how to make microlearning simple yet successful, teachers will become confident about where and how to start.

