International arbitration centre to be set up at GIFT City for faster dispute resolution: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that an international arbitration centre will be set up at GIFT City to provide faster dispute resolution.

In addition, a world-class university to be allowed in GIFT IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) free from domestic regulation, she said while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23.

Currently, GIFT-IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)