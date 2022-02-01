International arbitration centre to be set up at GIFT City for faster dispute resolution: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that an international arbitration centre will be set up at GIFT City to provide faster dispute resolution.
In addition, a world-class university to be allowed in GIFT IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) free from domestic regulation, she said while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23.
Currently, GIFT-IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.
