International arbitration centre to be set up at GIFT City for faster dispute resolution: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 12:33 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that an international arbitration centre will be set up at GIFT City to provide faster dispute resolution.

In addition, a world-class university to be allowed in GIFT IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) free from domestic regulation, she said while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23.

Currently, GIFT-IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.

