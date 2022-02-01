Ericsson partners with major Moroccon universities to boost students' ICT skills

Ericsson today announced its collaboration with major universities in Morocco to boost the digital skills of young talents and help them increase their job readiness in the telecom and ICT sectors, accelerating the digital development of the continent.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening mutual partnerships in areas of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) skills development, career mentoring, training, digital learning, and innovation.

As part of the deal, Ericsson will provide students with on-the-job training and mentorship through senior specialists in the industry. Students will also get access to Ericsson Educate, a digital program delivering online learning content focused on improving digital skills for students in secondary schools and universities.

Ericsson Educate program includes different learning paths, customized to the educational needs and maturity level of the target audience. It features online courses on 5G networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), data science, automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

The partnerships are part of Ericsson's #AfricaInMotion campaign that aims to accelerate digital inclusion and adoption across the continent.