Girish Kasaravalli receives 'Vishwaprabha' award

Udupi-based Samskriti Vishwa Prathishtana has conferred the ‘Vishwaprabha’ award- 2022 to renowned film director Girish Kasaravalli in a function held at MGM college in Udupi.

The award, instituted by Udupi Vishwanath Shenoy and Prabhavathi Shenoy to felicitate artistes in recognition of their contributions to the promotion of Kannada and culture, carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and citation, a release here said on Monday.

Receiving the award, Kasaravalli said good cinema should create healthy discussions in society rather than arguments. “My films had always sought to give a message to society,” he said.

Kasaravalli said his films revolve around nature as he is inspired by its magnificence. Most of the films were shot at locations in Malnadu, Dakshina Kannada and coastal areas as we are blessed with the beauty of nature here, he said.

Alva’s Education Foundation president M Mohan Alva, Samskriti Vishwa Pratishtana founder Udupi Vishwanath Shenoy, Prabhavathi Shenoy and MGM College principal Devidas Naik were among those present.

