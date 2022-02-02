Left Menu

Girls wear 'hijab', boys 'saffron' to college

While the row over wearing hijab head-scarf at a government pre-university college in Udupi, 56 kms from here, continues with a student moving court on the issue, another similar controversy erupted at a college 40.8 kms away at Kundapur.Apparently, a few girl students attended the college wearing the hijab at Kundapur. This prompted 100 boys to wear saffron shawls.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:12 IST
Girls wear 'hijab', boys 'saffron' to college
  • Country:
  • India

While the row over wearing 'hijab' (head-scarf) at a government pre-university college in Udupi, 56 kms from here, continues with a student moving court on the issue, another similar controversy erupted at a college 40.8 kms away at Kundapur.

Apparently, a few girl students attended the college wearing the 'hijab' at Kundapur. This prompted 100 boys to wear saffron shawls. This happened on Wednesday. Realising the gravity of the situation, Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty held a meeting with the college authorities and the students.

The meeting failed to arrive at a consensus as the parents insisted that their children have the right to wear hijab.

The authorities made it clear that students should stick to a uniform rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022