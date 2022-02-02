DU to hold academic council meeting on Feb 9 to discuss UG curriculum framework

Left Menu

The Delhi University will hold its Academic Council meeting on February 9 to discuss the implementation of undergraduate curriculum framework based on the National Education Policy, officials said.On January 21, the university had released a draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 UGCF-2022 formulated in accordance with the National Education Policy and sought feedback from stakeholders.

The Delhi University will hold its Academic Council meeting on February 9 to discuss the implementation of undergraduate curriculum framework based on the National Education Policy, officials said.

On January 21, the university had released a draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF-2022) formulated in accordance with the National Education Policy and sought feedback from stakeholders. The stakeholders had time till January 30 to submit their feedback. The UGCF had also proposed the implementation of the four-year undergraduate. The curriculum has come under criticism, with many saying it will reduce the workload of teachers and also the credits for students for undergraduate courses.

According to a senior university official, ''The academic council meeting will discuss the implementation of the UGCF and any minor changes if required. The university has cleared the apprehensions of stakeholders by stating that the workload of teachers won't be reduced.'' An academic council member said the detailed agenda of the meeting had not been sent but a circular said that it will consider the undergraduate curriculum framework -2022 based on the National Education Policy, 2020.

