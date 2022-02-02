Left Menu

MP: Govt school teacher donates retirement benefits worth Rs 40 lakh to poor students

A teacher of a government primary school has donated all the money from his employee provident fund and gratuity worth Rs 40 lakh to poor students on the day of his retirement after 39 years of service in Madhya Pradeshs Panna district.

PTI | Panna | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:58 IST
MP: Govt school teacher donates retirement benefits worth Rs 40 lakh to poor students
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher of a government primary school has donated all the money from his employee provident fund and gratuity worth Rs 40 lakh to poor students on the day of his retirement after 39 years of service in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. Vijay Kumar Chansoriya made the announcement at a programme organised by his colleagues to honour him on his last day at work at a primary school in Khandia on Monday. “With the consent of my wife and children, I have decided to donate all my provident fund and gratuity money to the school for poor students. No one can lessen suffering in the world, but we should do whatever good we can,” Chansoriya said at the event. Speaking to reporters later, the retired teacher said, “I have struggled a lot. I operated a rickshaw and sold milk to complete my studies. I became a teacher in 1983.” Chansoriya said both his sons were working and his daughter was married. ''I came across poor students who lived in deprivation and donated for them. I saw their happiness whenever I helped them. My children are already settled and I decided to donate all my provident fund and gratuity money worth Rs 40 lakh,” he said.

The educator's wife Hemlata and daughter Mahima said the entire family had supported his decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022