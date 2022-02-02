3,855 children orphaned during Covid pandemic approved for benefits under PM-CARES: WCD
- Country:
- India
A total of 3,855 children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic have been approved as eligible for benefits under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme till now, the government said on Wednesday.
Responding to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that of the total 6,624 applications received for support under the scheme, 3,855 have been approved.
The highest number of 1,158 applications were received from Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 768, Madhya Pradesh with 739, Tamil Nadu with 496 and Andhra Pradesh with 479, according to data shared by Irani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Premier Handball League unveils Maharashtra Ironmen as its fourth franchise
Tata Open Maharashtra: Bopanna, Ramkumar secure direct entry into doubles main draw
Mumbai court rejects ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in money laundering case
Premier Handball League unveils Maharashtra Ironmen as its fourth franchise
After Rajasthan, Maharashtra seeks Sonia Gandhi's intervention for operationalising coal block in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh