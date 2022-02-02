Over Rs 400 crore spent on media advocacy of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

The government has spent about Rs 401.04 crore on media advocacy campaign of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, accounting for 58 per cent of the total expenditure for the scheme, it said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said a total expenditure of Rs 683.05 crore was assigned for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme from 2014-15 to 2020-21. The scheme aims to address declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and issues of empowerment of girls and women "over a life cycle continuum".

The primary objectives of the scheme are prevention of gender-biased sex selective elimination, ensuring of survival and protection of the girl child, and their education. Irani, in a written response, said the key elements of the scheme include nation-wide media and advocacy campaigns. As per the scheme guidelines, fund is earmarked for districts for extending community outreach and generating awareness through various media campaigns, she said.

