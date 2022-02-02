5-day work week for Chhattisgarh govt employees comes into force

Five-day work week for state government employees in Chhattisgarh, including officers, has come into effect, an official said on Wednesday.

A notification in this regard was issued on Tuesday and the new work arrangement for state staffers has become effective immediately, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced five working days a week (Monday to Friday) for state government employees in his last month's Republic Day speech.

The notification, issued by the General Administration Department, has stated that working hours have been fixed from 10 am to 5.30 pm for offices of the secretariat and head of departments and all field offices.

The main objective behind the new working system is to enhance efficiency and productivity of employees, the official said.

Earlier, state government employees were availing weekly offs on second and third Saturdays besides Sundays, he added.

