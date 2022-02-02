Left Menu

5-day work week for Chhattisgarh govt employees comes into force

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:26 IST
5-day work week for Chhattisgarh govt employees comes into force
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five-day work week for state government employees in Chhattisgarh, including officers, has come into effect, an official said on Wednesday.

A notification in this regard was issued on Tuesday and the new work arrangement for state staffers has become effective immediately, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced five working days a week (Monday to Friday) for state government employees in his last month's Republic Day speech.

The notification, issued by the General Administration Department, has stated that working hours have been fixed from 10 am to 5.30 pm for offices of the secretariat and head of departments and all field offices.

The main objective behind the new working system is to enhance efficiency and productivity of employees, the official said.

Earlier, state government employees were availing weekly offs on second and third Saturdays besides Sundays, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global
4
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022