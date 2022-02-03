Left Menu

Delhi police chief to interact with people through Twitter on Thursday evening

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 00:04 IST
Delhi police chief to interact with people through Twitter on Thursday evening
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana will interact with people of the national capital on Thursday on Twitter through a Fever FM radio programme, an official said on Wednesday.

The Delhi police chief will be available for a question-answer session with people from 5 pm, he said adding "in case you have any questions, you can connect with the top cop" on Twitter.

The Delhi Police is looking forward to an enriching engagement with the public, he said.

The programme #KissaKhakiKa with Asthana being the guest will be hosted by Fever FM content head Sharat and radio jockey Stutee Ghosh, he said.

''I'm looking forward to this very special Twitter Spaces session hosted by @sharatB and @rjstutee," Asthana too tweeted from his official handle.

"A great opportunity to interact & connect with all of you. Such conversations are always rewarding. Please join - 03 Feb Thursday, 5 PM @Twitter,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global
4
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022