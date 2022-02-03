Delhi police chief to interact with people through Twitter on Thursday evening
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana will interact with people of the national capital on Thursday on Twitter through a Fever FM radio programme, an official said on Wednesday.
The Delhi police chief will be available for a question-answer session with people from 5 pm, he said adding "in case you have any questions, you can connect with the top cop" on Twitter.
The Delhi Police is looking forward to an enriching engagement with the public, he said.
The programme #KissaKhakiKa with Asthana being the guest will be hosted by Fever FM content head Sharat and radio jockey Stutee Ghosh, he said.
''I'm looking forward to this very special Twitter Spaces session hosted by @sharatB and @rjstutee," Asthana too tweeted from his official handle.
"A great opportunity to interact & connect with all of you. Such conversations are always rewarding. Please join - 03 Feb Thursday, 5 PM @Twitter,'' he added.
