SDMC starts first school fully equipped with digital tech

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has started its first school here which is fully equipped with digital technology like tablets, smart TVs and electronic study material, officials said on Wednesday.The primary school is located in Najafgarh Zones Dwarka Sector-3. Classrooms are equipped with tablets, LED, advanced podium, intranet etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 00:04 IST
The primary school is located in Najafgarh Zone's Dwarka Sector-3. The SDMC, in collaboration with an NGO, has started its first fully digitally-equipped school. The school was inaugurated by Chairman of the Education Committee Nitika Sharma, the officials said.

All modern and advanced facilities have been made available at this school. Classrooms are equipped with tablets, LED, advanced podium, intranet etc. Besides this, classrooms have smart TVs, charging points, microphones, and other smart equipment. Sixteen 'e-study content' has been uploaded in all tablets for students and teachers, they said.

Sharma said with this effort, quality education based on computers and technology will be provided to students.

She said the emphasis is to convert more schools to a fully digital mode.

Teachers will also be able to teach students properly with the help of e-content and will be able to strengthen education and assessment methodology, the officials said.

The move will also help in strengthening the 'Digital India' initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the SDMC said.

The SDMC, in collaboration with the NGO, will also send a van equipped with 150 tablets and volunteers for teaching in areas from where students are not able to go to school, the officials said.

