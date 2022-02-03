FBI says no explosives found at historically Black colleges after bomb threats

The FBI said on Wednesday it has not detected any explosive devices, after several historically Black colleges and universities across the United States reported receiving bomb threats earlier this week. "Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats," the FBI said.

It added that the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces are leading the ongoing investigation, and the threats are being investigated as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes. The bomb threats on Monday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/several-historically-black-colleges-universities-receive-bomb-threats-2022-01-31 led schools to cancel classes and issue shelter-in-place orders across the nation.

Among those receiving threats were Albany State University in Georgia, Delaware State University in Delaware, Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, Howard University in Washington, D.C., Bowie State University in Maryland and Bethune-Cookman University in Florida.

