Guj: Tribal girl gang-raped in Narmada district; six held

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:24 IST
A 16-year-old tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped by six persons, one of them a minor, in Dediapada town of Gujarat's Narmada district, police said on Thursday.

While the incident took place on January 31, the victim lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday, following which all the accused were apprehended, Narmada district Superintendent of Police Himkar Singh said.

As per the complaint, the accused took the victim, who is a Class 11 student, to a secluded place near Dediapada bus stop and raped her on Monday evening, the official said.

''We registered an FIR after the girl, along with her parents, approached the Dediapada police station on Wednesday,'' he said.

The six accused have been booked on the charges of gang-rape under relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Singh said.

Five men were arrested and a minor detained for the attack, he said. Some of the accused who are non-tribals have also been booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official added.

