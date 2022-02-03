Left Menu

TN Guv returns govt bill seeking NEET exemption for state; says it's against interest of rural students

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:38 IST
TN Guv returns govt bill seeking NEET exemption for state; says it's against interest of rural students
Chennai, Feb 3 ( PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has returned to the state government, an Assembly bill seeking exemption to the state from the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), saying it went against the interests of rural and economically poor students.

The Governor has returned the bill and the report of a High Level committee constituted by the state government in this connection to the Assembly Speaker M Appavu, a Raj Bhavan release said.

The Governor '' after detailed study of the L.A.Bill No.43 of 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses seeking exemption from NEET, and the Report of the High Level Committee constituted by the State Government in this regard, which is the basis for the Bill and also examining the pre-NEET status of social justice in medical admission especially for students coming from socially and economically poor background, is of the opinion that the Bill is against interests of the students specially the rural and economically poor students of the State.'' ''Hence, the Hon'ble Governor has returned the Bill to the Hon'ble Speaker, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on February 01, 2022, giving detailed reasons, for its re-consideration by the House, '' it said.

The Supreme Court in Christian Medical College, Vellore Association Vs. Union of India (2020) also has comprehensively examined the issue specially from the Social Justice perspective and upheld NEET as it prevents economic exploitation of poor students and is in furtherance of social justice, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

