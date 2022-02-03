ISB students receive 2066 job offers at an average CTC of Rs 34.07 lakh

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI): As many as 270 companies made an unprecedented number of 2,066 acceptable offers to the students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP Class of 2022 of the Indian School of Business (ISB), with campuses at Mohali and here.

A press release from the prestigious B-School said the acceptable offer ratio translates to an average of more than two offers per student. The average accepted CTC of Rs 34.07 lakh is an increase of 20.78 per cent compared to last year's Rs 28.21 lakh during the placement week.

The differential between pre-ISB and post-ISB salary stands at 173.67 per cent, reflecting the high-quality career choices facilitated by the ISB in terms of opportunities and responsibilities entrusted to its students, it further said.

The top industries in terms of offers were Consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, FMCG/Retail and Pharma/Healthcare.

ISB has 39 per cent of women students in the class, which is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world even as 41 per cent of offers were made to women students. The Class of 2022 of 929 students is the highest-class size for any MBA or equivalent programme in India and is among the world's top 10 class sizes.

Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB said ''Established conglomerates and startups alike, have made ISB their campus of choice when scouting for high-quality talent. The PGP at ISB has become eponymous with diversity. One of the many reasons recruiters like our students is their ability to get things done. It is gratifying to witness again the faith reposed by our partners in choosing ISB as their campus of choice.'' PTI GDK BN BN

