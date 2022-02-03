Left Menu

Centre’s Beti Padhao slogan hollow: Mehbooba on hijab row

Muslim girls are being denied the right to education simply because of their attire. Legitimising the marginalisation of Muslims is one more step towards converting Gandhis India into Godhses India, Mehbooba tweeted.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:12 IST
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday hit out at the Centre alleging its slogan for educating girl child was ''hollow'' as Muslim girls were denied education for wearing hijab.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to media reports about a college in Karnataka denying entry to Muslim girl students who were wearing hijab.

''Beti bachao beti parhao is yet another hollow slogan. Muslim girls are being denied the right to education simply because of their attire. Legitimising the marginalisation of Muslims is one more step towards converting Gandhi's India into Godhse's India,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

