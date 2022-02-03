Centre’s Beti Padhao slogan hollow: Mehbooba on hijab row
Muslim girls are being denied the right to education simply because of their attire. Legitimising the marginalisation of Muslims is one more step towards converting Gandhis India into Godhses India, Mehbooba tweeted.
- Country:
- India
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday hit out at the Centre alleging its slogan for educating girl child was ''hollow'' as Muslim girls were denied education for wearing hijab.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to media reports about a college in Karnataka denying entry to Muslim girl students who were wearing hijab.
''Beti bachao beti parhao is yet another hollow slogan. Muslim girls are being denied the right to education simply because of their attire. Legitimising the marginalisation of Muslims is one more step towards converting Gandhi's India into Godhse's India,'' Mehbooba tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Media association flays take-over of Kashmir Press Club, says it's coercive
Kashmiri Pandits observed January 19 as 'holocaust day'
Frame clear-cut policy for return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley: NC to J-K admin
Cancellation of Kashmir Press Club's registration, takeover of premises by J-K admin illegal: PCI
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist arrested with arms and ammunitions