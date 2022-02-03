Man arrested from Jodhpur for making 'obscene' calls to DU prof

A 36-year-old man was arrested from Jodhpur in Rajasthan for allegedly harassing a Delhi University professor by making repeated video calls WhatsApp making ''obscene'' gestures, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Dharampal Rai of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Rai has studied till high school and works as an operator at an RO plant, they said.

Rai is alleged to be an alcoholic and his wife lives in his village with family, they said.

The matter came to light on January 29 when a woman professor of DU lodged a complaint at Timarpur Police Station in North Delhi, saying an unknown person was bothering her by making repeated video calls and carrying out obscene acts, police said.

A case was registered in this regard and the suspect was then tracked down in Jodhpur, Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said.

''Our team went to Jodhpur, Rajasthan in search of suspect. After consistent manual efforts, the suspect was apprehended from an RO plant located in the agricultural farms of village Salawas in Jodhpur. "He was identified as Dharampal Rai and the mobile used in commission of crime was recovered from his possession,'' he said.

The accused revealed that he used to search Facebook profiles of women at random and after tracking their contact numbers would send them WhatsApp messages and make video calls.

