Prostitution racket busted in Mangaluru

A prostitution racket, which was operating from an apartment in Attavar here was busted and four young women, including two minor girls were rescued, police said on Thursday.

A raid was conducted at the apartment based on a complaint from a victim, followed by the department of women and child development and head of a pre-university college, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said. Five people, including two women were arrested in connection with the case. The accused have been charged under various sections of the IPC and POCSO.

Police sources said the minor victims had informed their college authorities about the physical abuse suffered by them. They had also been threatened that their videos will be made public if they did not co-operate.

The minor girls, who are PU students, are being counselled at the Sakhi centre of the women’s police station here, the sources said.

