Left Menu

AP student draws TN CM’s attention, urges him to initiate nation-wide struggle against NEET

A student from Andhra Pradesh, who drew Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalins attention on Thursday, urged him to initiate a nation-wide struggle against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET for admission to medical courses.Also, he thanked him for intensifying the opposition to the screening test. The student thanked the Chief Minister for his gesture, the release added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:17 IST
AP student draws TN CM’s attention, urges him to initiate nation-wide struggle against NEET
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A student from Andhra Pradesh, who drew Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's attention on Thursday, urged him to initiate a nation-wide struggle against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses.

Also, he thanked him for intensifying the opposition to the screening test. N Sathish from East Godavari district caught the attention of the Chief Minister, who was proceeding to the secretariat, on T T K Road by holding a placard which read "CM sir, help me" and thanked him for opposing NEET and expressed his support. Though he scored good marks in Class 12 board exam in Andhra Pradesh, he could not pursue a degree in medicine due to NEET, he said.

According to a release from the government, Satish sought the Chief Minister's support for Andhra Pradesh also.

The Chief Minister explained the legal measures being taken against NEET, and asked him to return to his hometown. The student thanked the Chief Minister for his gesture, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022