AP student draws TN CM’s attention, urges him to initiate nation-wide struggle against NEET

A student from Andhra Pradesh, who drew Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's attention on Thursday, urged him to initiate a nation-wide struggle against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses.

Also, he thanked him for intensifying the opposition to the screening test. N Sathish from East Godavari district caught the attention of the Chief Minister, who was proceeding to the secretariat, on T T K Road by holding a placard which read "CM sir, help me" and thanked him for opposing NEET and expressed his support. Though he scored good marks in Class 12 board exam in Andhra Pradesh, he could not pursue a degree in medicine due to NEET, he said.

According to a release from the government, Satish sought the Chief Minister's support for Andhra Pradesh also.

The Chief Minister explained the legal measures being taken against NEET, and asked him to return to his hometown. The student thanked the Chief Minister for his gesture, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)