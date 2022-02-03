Bihar govt, Rail Ministry should show sympathy towards protesting students: BJP MP

Raising the issue of the railway recruitment exam, a BJP member in the Lok Sabha urged the Bihar government and the Union Railway Ministry to show empathy towards protesting students and withdraw the FIRs registered against them.

There were protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by railway job aspirants over alleged erroneous results of the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP) also requested that one exam of Group D be conducted, instead of two, and a proper announcement be made of NTPC exam results.

Yadav said that earlier it was announced that one exam of Group D would be conducted, but all of a sudden it was declared that there would be two exams.

Gopal Shetty (BJP) demanded action against political parties which make public tempting promises before elections, but do not fulfil them after winning the polls.

Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) raised the issue of having a skill development centre in Delhi and alleged that the AAP government is not paying widow pension in the national capital.

