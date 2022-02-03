Left Menu

Bihar govt, Rail Ministry should show sympathy towards protesting students: BJP MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:27 IST
Bihar govt, Rail Ministry should show sympathy towards protesting students: BJP MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Raising the issue of the railway recruitment exam, a BJP member in the Lok Sabha urged the Bihar government and the Union Railway Ministry to show empathy towards protesting students and withdraw the FIRs registered against them.

There were protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by railway job aspirants over alleged erroneous results of the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP) also requested that one exam of Group D be conducted, instead of two, and a proper announcement be made of NTPC exam results.

Yadav said that earlier it was announced that one exam of Group D would be conducted, but all of a sudden it was declared that there would be two exams.

Gopal Shetty (BJP) demanded action against political parties which make public tempting promises before elections, but do not fulfil them after winning the polls.

Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) raised the issue of having a skill development centre in Delhi and alleged that the AAP government is not paying widow pension in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022