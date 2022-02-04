Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:01 IST
First semester students attend offline classes as colleges reopen
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mainly the students of first semester attended lectures in offline undergraduate classes in colleges and universities of West Bengal on Thursday, when they reopened after a long time. Officials of different institutions said with third and fifth semester exams being held now, the students of first, fourth and sixth semesters are slated to attend classes. Offline classes in schools, colleges and universities had been closed due to the pandemic situation. The state government allowed them to resume classroom teaching from Thursday.

Principal of Lady Brabourne College Siuli Saha told PTI that most students of the first semester turned up for offline classes in different disciplines. ''Students of other semesters, not those sitting for exams, will be attending classes next week. We will continue the blended mode of teaching as of now as hostels are yet to open due to some renovation work,'' she said.

Students belonging to first semester of Bethune College attended the classes on offline mode on Thursday.

''We cannot say immediately how many attended but only first semester students turned up for the offline classes. The students of fourth and sixth semesters will be attending classes from next week,'' Principal Krishna Roy said.

In Calcutta University, UG and PG classes in both arts and science faculties began, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said.

''I cannot give details immediately regarding colleges and attendance at other campuses. But as announced by the government, we opened the campus and classes resumed,'' the VC said.

At Jadavpur University, the UG and PG classes in arts, science and engineering faculty will commence on the campus after February 7 after completion of sanitisation works, Registrar Snehamanju Basu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

