Jamia VC meets with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar to work towards the educational upliftment of Muslim women and also expressed his willingness to attend the convocation of the university as a chief guest, it said on Thursday.Akhtar met with the prime minister at his residence on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:01 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar to work towards the educational upliftment of Muslim women and also expressed his willingness to attend the convocation of the university as a chief guest, it said on Thursday.

Akhtar met with the prime minister at his residence on Wednesday. This was the second meeting between the two in the last two years, the university said.

Akhtar said that the prime minister showed his willingness to attend the convocation of the university as the chief guest. He was expected to attend the convocation earlier too in the centenary year but due to the pandemic it could not be organised.

''The prime minister asked the vice-chancellor to work more for the educational upliftment of Muslim women and work for effective implementation of the NEP. The vice-chancellor assured the prime minister that she will work hard to meet his expectations to bring about the desired transformation of the nation,'' said the statement.

Like the earlier meeting, Prime Minister Modi again showed his support for setting up of a medical college at the university and hoped that it will be started during Akhtar's tenure as the vice-chancellor, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

