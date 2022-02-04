Left Menu

Manipur speaker, 4 others file nomination for assembly polls

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 04-02-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 11:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh has filed his nomination from the 13-Singjamei Assembly Constituency for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

Four other candidates, including former minister Karam Shyam, also submitted their papers in Imphal West district on the third day of filing of nominations for the first phase of polls, on Thursday, officials said.

Shyam filed his nomination from the 20-Langthabal Assembly Constituency, while National People's Party (NPP) candidate Konthoujam Sharat Singh submitted his papers from the 18-Konthoujam seat, they said.

Altogether, six candidates have filed their nomination papers till Thursday - NPP (3), BJP (2) and one from the Janata Dal (United).

Polls to the 60-member assembly will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

The last date for filing of nominations is February 8, while that for withdrawal of candidature is February 11.

