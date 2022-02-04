Schools to reopen in Delhi, drivers travelling alone in cars exempt from wearing masks

Schools in Delhi will reopen for all classes from nursery onwards as will gyms with certain restrictions and drivers travelling alone in cars will be exempted from wearing masks, the city government announced on Friday while relaxing Covid restrictions in view of the dip in cases. Night curfew will continue but from 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7.

At an online briefing, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the panel has also decided to resume classes from nursery to 8 from February 14.

The gyms have also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions, officials said.

In another important decision, the panel exempted drivers who are alone in their vehicles from wearing masks and gave its nod to resumption of offices with 100 percent attendance, they said. The decisions were taken based on experts' advise amid consistent decrease in Covid positivity rate and number of cases, they said.

Institutions of higher education and coaching institutes will be permitted to open subject to following SOPs and strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour(CAB). Schools will be reopened in a phased manner for Classes 9-12 from February 7, they said. Teachers, who are not vaccinated will not be permitted to attend classes, they said.

During the meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, emphasis was given on enhancing vaccination of those in the 15-18 age group, officials added.

