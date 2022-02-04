Left Menu

Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 14:18 IST
Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chairman
JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), officials said on Friday.

Kumar, whose tenure at JNU was marred with controversies, is currently holding the charge as acting VC of the varsity, after his tenure expired last year.

''Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed the new UGC chairman,'' a senior official of the Ministry of Education (MoE) confirmed.

The post of the UGC chairman fell vacant on December 7 after Prof D P Singh, who had taken charge in 2018, resigned upon turning 65. The post of the vice-chairman of the higher education regulator is also vacant.

The Ministry is yet to appoint Kumar's successor at JNU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

