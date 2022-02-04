Left Menu

Maha: 293 TET candidates got passing certificate despite not clearing exam, say police

Over 290 candidates, who had failed to clear the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test TET held in 2020, were issued passing certificates four months after the exam results were out, a police official said here on Friday.Pune police are currently probing the alleged malpractices in the TET-2020 exam results and have so far arrested 13 persons, including an IAS officer.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:40 IST
Over 290 candidates, who had failed to clear the Maharashtra Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) held in 2020, were issued passing certificates four months after the exam results were out, a police official said here on Friday.

Pune police are currently probing the alleged malpractices in the TET-2020 exam results and have so far arrested 13 persons, including an IAS officer. ''The investigation has revealed that 293 candidates, who did not clear the TET, were given passing certificates four months after the exam results were declared,'' the official said. During the probe, the police had earlier found that marks of as many as 7,800 candidates were allegedly manipulated and changed in exchange of money. Last week, police had arrested IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar from Thane in connection with the case. Before him, Tukaram Supe, commissioner (now suspended) of the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE), Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software, the firm responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department, had been arrested.

