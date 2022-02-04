CISCE to announce first-term board examination results for Class 10, 12 on February 7

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the first-term board examination results for Class 10 and 12 on February 7, board's Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said on Friday.

''The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) first-semester exam will be announced on February 7, Monday,'' he said.

''The results can be accessed by logging into the CAREERS portal of the council, on the website of the council, as well as through SMS," he added.

While the ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20.

The exams were conducted in offline mode and the academic session was bifurcated into two terms after the board exams could not be conducted last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the results had to be announced using an alternate assessment scheme.

The CBSE had also bifurcated the session into two terms and conducted the first semester exams in offline mode. It is yet to announce the results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)