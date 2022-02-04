Left Menu

Pradhan lauds Ministry's efforts in highlighting vision of education from ancient to modern times through tableau

He further said that the tableau showcased National Education Policy 2020 with the theme “From vedas to metaverse” weaving a thread between India’s glorious past, present and smart future of education in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:45 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Education and Skill Developement & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his happiness at the Education Ministry's tableau winning the best tableau award in the Central Ministries/Deptts. category at the Republic Day parade, 2022.

He further said that the tableau showcased National Education Policy 2020 with the theme "From vedas to metaverse" weaving a thread between India's glorious past, present and smart future of education in India. He lauded the efforts of the officials of the Ministry in highlighting the vision of education from ancient to modern times through the tableau. He also congratulated other winners of the competitive presentation in the Republic Day Parade 2022.

(With Inputs from PIB)

