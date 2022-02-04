BSE's Chauhan to head expert panel on bringing NITIE Mumbai under IIM Act

BSE's Chief Executive Officer and Allahabad University Chancellor Ashishkumar Chauhan will head an expert committee that will deliberate on the feasibility of bringing the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai under the IIM Act. NITIE Mumbai, established by the Government of India in 1963, is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education and registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act. The institute has been a frontrunner in imparting education to youth in the field of industrial engineering, engineering management and management sciences. The institute aspires to come under the purview of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Act.

Other members of the committee are Pramod Kumar Jain, Director at IIT, BHU; Pawan Kumar Singh, Director at IIM, Tiruchirappalli; Subhasis Choudhuri, Director at IIT, Bombay and Pradeep Goyal, CMD at Pradeep Metals, as per an official notification. The five-member committee will assess the preparedness of the institute for inclusion under the IIM Act, 2017 and examine the aspect of adequacy of the existing infrastructure/academic and non-academic staff of the institute vis-a-vis the requirement for the proposed inclusion under the Act. In addition, the panel will estimate the financial implications of the decision and the institute's future road map. Also, the committee will assess any HR issues like designation/financial emoluments/cadre restructuring related issues of teaching and non-teaching staff. The committee may co-opt other members in the group for their specific inputs and the secretarial assistance to the committee will be provided by NITIE. ''The committee shall endeavour to submit its report within one month from the date of issue of the communication (i.e. January 31, 2022),'' the notification noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)